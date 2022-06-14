Jockstrap announce debut album ‘I Love You Jennifer B’

Jockstrap have announced their debut album ‘I Love You Jennifer B’ and shared its lead single ‘Glasgow’ – scroll down the page to watch the video now.

The London-based duo – comprised of Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye – formed in 2017 and have so far released four EPs and a handful of singles.

‘I Love You Jennifer B’ will be released on September 9 via Rough Trade Records and is a “collection of Jockstrap tracks that have been three years in the making”, according to the band. “Everything on it is pretty singular sounding so we hope there is a track on there for everyone and something that speaks to you and says ‘I’m a banger’,” they added.

“I’m not coming to Glasgow,” Ellery sings on the pair’s new song. “I’ll just see you at the show.” In the accompanying video, both members are shown traversing across water and land in a vlog-style visual. Watch it below now.

“‘Glasgow’ is our coming-of-age, moving forward, long-distance, travelling, beautiful bosk, wonderful thicket song,” Skye said of the single. Ellery added: “Glasgow is a great city, perhaps my favourite in the UK. Only downside is that it’s so damn cold all the time.”

The tracklist for ‘I Love You Jennifer B’ is as follows:

‘Neon’

‘Jennifer B’

‘Greatest Hits’

‘What’s It All About?’

‘Concrete Over Water’

‘Angst’

‘Debra’

‘Glasgow’

‘Lancaster Court’

’50/50 (Extended)’

Jockstrap have also announced details of their first North American tour, which will take place in November and December this year. A ticket pre-sale will begin tomorrow (June 15) via the band’s social media pages and mailing list, while general sale will open at 10am local time on June 17. You can find tickets here.

Jockstrap will play:

November 2022

17 – Washington D.C., DC9

18 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brendas

19 – Brooklyn, NY, The Sultan Room

24 – Montreal, QC, Bar le Ritz PDB

26 – Chicago, IL, Sleeping Village

27 – Minneapolis, MN, 7th St Entry

December 2022

1 – Vancouver, BC, Fox Cabaret

2 – Seattle, WA, Madame Lou’s

3 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

6 – Oakland, CA, Starline Social Club

7 – Los Angeles, CA, Zebulon

In April, Jockstrap released the seven-minute-long ‘Concrete Over Water, alongside a video that saw the duo playing out a narrative with characters created by Ellery. “The video was born out of the celestial themes in the song,” she explained in a statement. “Eddie [Whelan, director] and I created the characters (Moongirl, Voyager, Magma Boy, etc.) to explore the feelings of wonder, inspiration and the search for answers, to reflect what the song represents to me.”