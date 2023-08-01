Jockstrap on supporting Blur and bringing “new album energy” to upcoming shows

Jockstrap have spoken to NME about supporting Blur, being shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, and what to expect from their upcoming shows at The Barbican. Watch our interview above.

The London art-pop duo – consisting of Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye – were speaking at the launch of the Mercury Prize 2023, where their highly-acclaimed debut album ‘I Love You Jennifer B‘ was shortlisted alongside albums by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, J Hus, RAYE, Young Fathers and Shygirl.

Of their competition, the pair said that were banking on the “awesome” Fred Again.. taking home the prize. Speaking to NME about what went into their own album, Skye described it as a “hot, thumping and milky” record that “captured us for the past year”.

“It’s just me and Georgia doing this,” he explained. “We’re making music that is because of the times we are in, we’re a product of that.”

Ellery agreed: “I wouldn’t say it’s reflective of the times; it’s more reflective of our personalities and what we do when we come together.”

Another highlight of their year came when Jockstrap supported Blur at one of their two massive reunion shows at London’s Wembley Stadium – describing the experience as being “like a video game”, but also enjoying having the band watch their set from side of stage.

As for the rest of 2023, the band are looking forward to capping off the year with some ambitious live shows. While ‘I Love You Jennifer B’ would have been out for a year by the time the Mercury Prize is announced, they said that they weren’t yet laying down new material. Instead, it was the “new show” at their upcoming London Barbican gigs that they were “really excited about”.

“That’s the reason to come, because the shows are going to be ‘new album vibe’,” said Skye. “Not new songs, but just that energy.”

The winner of the Mercury Prize will be announced at a live ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 7.

Jockstrap will be performing at Glasgow Classic Grand on Monday November 6, and Manchester New Century on Tuesday November 7 before they headline The Barbican in London Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 December. Visit here for tickets and more information.