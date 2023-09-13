Jockstrap announce remixed version of Mercury-nominated ‘I Love You Jennifer B’ by Taylor Skye

Jockstrap have announced ‘I<3UQTINVU’, a remixed version of their debut album produced by Taylor Skye.

‘I<3UQTINVU’, an acronym for ‘I Love You Cutie, I Envy You’, is an updated take on Jockstrap’s 2022 album, ‘I Love You Jennifer B’. The remixed version was masterminded by Skye, who forms one half of the Jockstrap duo alongside Georgia Ellery.

Skye produced a remix for each song on ‘I Love You Jennifer B’ to stay inspired during the album’s creation. “Some of these remixes are almost three years old and some are only six months old,” Skye said in a press statement. “It keeps me sane to do this whilst mixing the album.”

Set for release on November 3, ‘I<3UQTINVU’ has been previewed by the lead single ‘Red Eye’ featuring IAN STARR. The new single is accompanied by a music video, which was shot by Liam Noonan and features STARR, Ellery and Skye performing at this year’s Connect Festival.

“I love making songs that push the limits of my vocality and energy,” STARR said. “I went all-out in efforts to craft the craziest performance possible on ‘Red Eye.’” STARR appears on ‘I<3UQTINVU’ alongside fellow featured artists Ersatz, Coby Sey and more.

Last month Jockstrap were named on the 2023 Mercury Prize shortlist for their work on ‘I Love You Jennifer B’, joining fellow nominees Arctic Monkeys (for ‘The Car’), Loyle Carner (for ‘Hugo’) and Olivia Dean (for ‘Messy’), among others. Ezra Collective ultimately collected the Mercury Prize for their sophomore album ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’.

“It’s been a really good response over the past year,” Ellery told NME on the Mercury Prize red carpet earlier this month. “We’ve been very lucky. Had some great festivals, people singing along. Couldn’t ask for more.”

‘I Love You Jennifer B’ earned a five-star review by NME upon its release last September. “The London duo’s relentless commitment to innovation will thrill newcomers and ardent fans alike,” NME wrote.