Joe Alwyn has a co-writer credit on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift‘s partner Joe Alwyn has been named as a co-writer of a new track on her upcoming album ‘Midnights’.

Titled ‘Sweet Nothing’, the song is the penultimate track on Swift’s tenth album, which will be released this Friday (October 21).

Alwyn appears under the pseudonym William Bowery, the name which he was also credited for his contributions to Swift’s 2020 albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

As the release date of ‘Midnights’ approaches, Swift has gradually been revealing more information about her highly anticipated new record. So far, she has confirmed that the album’s first single will be ‘Anti Hero’, while IndieWire recently revealed that two of its tracks, ‘Karma’ and ‘Lavender Haze’, were co-written with Zoë Kravitz.

In addition, the album will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey called ‘Snow On The Beach’. Last week, Swift explained that the song is about “falling in love with someone at the same time that they’re falling in love with you”.

It has already been confirmed that 11 of the 13 tracks on ‘Midnights’ were co-written with Jack Antonoff. The only track written by Swift alone is ‘Vigilante Shit’.

Earlier this week, Swift shared more details of the plans for the release week of ‘Midnights’ in the form of an Instagram reel. The calendar featured in the reel revealed that she will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday (October 24) and The Graham Norton Show next Friday (October 28).

A post on Taylor Swift’s official website has also confirmed that the singer will be touring in support of ‘Midnights’.

Fans who pre-order the album from her official UK store will receive a code enabling them to access the pre-sale “for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates”.