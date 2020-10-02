Joe Biden confirms he has tested negative for COVID-19

Joe Biden has confirmed that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

The Democratic nominee said that he and his wife were given the all clear this evening (October 2), hours after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote: “I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Advertisement

Earlier, Trump confirmed he was self-isolating after the diagnosis He wrote: “Flotus (Melania) and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.

“We will get through this TOGETHER.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows later told reporters that the US President and first lady “remain in good spirits” but confirmed Trump “does have mild symptoms”.

“He continues to be, not only in good spirits, but very energetic. I’m optimistic that he will have a quick and speedy recovery,” Mr Meadows added.

Advertisement

Trump is now expected to be in quarantine for two weeks, alongside Melania. He is 74-years-old, putting him at higher risk of serious health complications that can arise from the virus. It is thought that the president will still try to continue to run the country while in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has used the title of her new collaboration with BLACKPINK to mock Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

The New York rapper responded to the news on Twitter, working the track’s title into her reaction tweet. “‘BET YOU WANNA’ wear a mask now,” she tweeted, responding to Trump’s own post announcing his diagnosis.