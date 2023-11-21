Joe Biden confuses Britney Spears with Taylor Swift during Thanksgiving speech

US President Joe Biden has mistaken Britney Spears for Taylor Swift during his Thanksgiving turkey pardoning speech.

On Monday (November 20), while giving his turkey pardoning speech ahead of Thanksgiving – which falls on November 23 – President Biden spoke about two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, sharing that they were pardoned after traveling thousands of miles – meaning they will not be killed and cooked for the typical Thanksgiving dinner.

Biden jokingly likened the turkeys’ “difficult journey” to fans’ struggles to secure passes to Beyoncé‘s latest tour: “You could say it’s harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour”.

The President then confused Britney Spears of Taylor Swift, the latter of whom is currently touring in Brazil, which is facing record-breaking heatwaves that has resulted in the death of one fan this past weekend.

“Britney’s tour – she’s down in… it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now,” Biden said following his remarks on Beyoncé’s tour. See the moment unfold below.

Joe Biden mistakes Taylor Swift for Britney Spears while pardoning turkeys. pic.twitter.com/y5gRd4tVHN — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 20, 2023

Swift’s concerts in Brazil have been beset by numerous issues relating to extreme heat. According to Setlist.fm, the pyrotechnic effects during ‘Bad Blood’ were not used at her most recent show in Rio due to the conditions, apparently at the request of fans.

The first date of the tour in the country was hit by tragedy as a fan in attendance died before the show took place after collapsing from the extreme heat.

Swift wrote on Instagram of being “devastated” by the news, adding: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.”

Swift went on to postpone the second of three Rio de Janeiro shows due to the extreme heat. Temperatures in the Brazilian city broke records last week, with a daytime peak of 39.1C recorded on Friday. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first,” she wrote.