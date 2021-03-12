Joe Biden hopes to make all US adults eligible for vaccine by May 1

Joe Biden has said that he wants every adult in the US to be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by the beginning of May 1, as he aims to bring the country “closer to normal” by the July 4 holiday.

Marking one year since the coronavirus outbreak was defined as a pandemic, the US president said he will be directing states to expand eligibility for vaccinations.

Biden’s move is intended to allow Americans to at least gather in small groups for this year’s Independence Day holiday.

Advertisement

The severity of restrictions on live performances is currently detemined by individual state. Texas and Mississippi, for example, caused controversy this month after lifting their mask mandates and increasing the capacity of all buildings to 100 per cent. Nevertheless, Biden’s move will have major impact on gigs across the country.

Tonight, I am announcing that I will direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adult Americans eligible for the vaccine no later than May 1. pic.twitter.com/FEIDCFLORb — President Biden (@POTUS) March 12, 2021

His comments follow claims from the CEO of LiveNation last week that large-scale US concerts will resume this summer.

Michael Rapino said that “a clear outline to a 75 per cent to 100 per cent” capacity for outdoor US events in 2021 was looking likely to be green-lit.

In the UK, meanwhile, the government have announced a proposed roadmap out of the current coronavirus lockdown, revealing that gigs and festivals could return without social distancing measures by June 21 at the earliest.

Advertisement

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 100 million vaccinations have been administered in the US to date. More than 23 million doses have now been given to people in the UK.