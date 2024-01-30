Joe Biden reportedly seeking Taylor Swift endorsement to swing next US Presidential Election

It has been reported that Joe Biden is seeking a Taylor Swift endorsement in an effort to swing the next US Presidential Election.

As a way to attempt to win the presidential election, the Biden campaign has created a few tactics that they hope will grant them success. Along with the aim to attack former president Donald Trump – who is running to be the GOP nominee – with “plan[s] to paint Mr. Trump as a mortal threat to American government and civil society” (per The New York Times) and coupling that with a “heavy focus on abortion rights”, the Biden campaign are also hoping to land an endorsement from Swift herself.

The ‘Back To December’ singer previously endorsed Biden in 2020 through a video message on her Instagram on the eve of the presidential election and last year she led record-breaking numbers to the Vote.org website after encouraging her fans to register to vote.

The New York Times reported that Swift backing Biden once again would be the “endorsement of the [Biden campaign’s] wildest dreams.”

Back in October of last year, California governor Gavin Newson – who is a top Biden surrogate – said that he believes Swift‘s influence will have a “profoundly powerful impact on the 2024 US presidential election.”

He was asked by TMZ about how celebrities might impact next year’s race, he immediately focused on Swift and her influence over young voters, calling her someone who “stands tall and unique”.

“What she was able to accomplish in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and they should have a voice in the next election, I think it’s profoundly powerful,” he said.

Swift broke years of political silence in 2018 to back two Democrat candidates in the US midterm elections and ask her fans to register and vote. It came after she faced criticism for not speaking out against Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 US election.

In other news, David Letterman has defended Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce from irked NFL fans, telling them to “shut up”.