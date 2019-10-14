Joe Budden calls Logic “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone”

"I have to be honest, you are horrible, man"

Joe Budden has described Logic as “easily one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone” on his latest podcast.

The comment came on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, after the ‘Pump It Up’ rapper had listened to French Montana‘s ‘Twisted’ single featuring A$AP Rocky, Juicy J and Logic.

“I’m going to be honest with you – I don’t know what they tell you at Def Jam, I know you sold a lot of records, I know you sell out a whole bunch of tours and I know just how successful you are,” he said on the show, referring to Logic. “I have to be honest, you are horrible, man.” Listen to the comments in full below.

“He is really bad,” he continued. “But why am I the only one? C’mon y’all. You can say it.”

Budden has criticised Logic before, including during a Year-End Special for Revolt, where he and Charlamagne Tha God both mocked the Maryland-bred artist for frequently talking about being biracial.

Last year the rap veteran denied that he’ll be coming out of retirement to rap on a song in response to Eminem’s diss track n new album ‘Kamikaze’. Budden came under fire on ‘The Ringer’ and ‘Fall’ after previously slammed his track ‘Untouchable’ as “trash” and “once of the worst songs he’s ever heard”.

While not responding to Eminem’s latest attack through a song, he did take to the air to say that he’s “been better than him for the last decade” – before later suggesting that the rapper had “nothing to say”.