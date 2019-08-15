Joe Budden defends himself over Nicki Minaj bust-up declaring: “I don’t tear down women”

Rapper kicked Budden off her show earlier this week

Joe Budden has defended himself after he got kicked off Nicki Minaj‘s Beats 1 radio show earlier this week.

Minaj, who hosts Queen Radio on Apple Music’s radio platform, invited Budden to guest on her show as a replacement for Megan Thee Stallion but things got heated when he accused her of being on drugs last year.

“Don’t say you ain’t never popped a pill,” he said, before Minaj yelled back: “I never said that you dumb fuck! Cut his fucking mic since you wanna be dumb!

“You like tearing down women when they can’t defend themselves,” she added, promptly booting him off her show.

Now, he has hit back at Minaj’s latter comment in a new interview with Variety.

“That’s such a false narrative, I don’t understand where comes from and it shouldn’t be created,” he said. “I was raised by a single mom. I was raised to believe — and I still believe — that women are the greatest creatures on this fucking earth. The greatest. I don’t understand where that comes from.”

He added that he didn’t take the time to defend himself against the accusation because “there’s nothing to defend. I wouldn’t even dignify it. What conversation are we having? It has to be with someone who isn’t familiar with me…I’m not really perception-based. I’m black and white. If it’s true, great. If not, y’all have a blast with it as long as it’s not altering anything. That couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Budden also claims that he didn’t really believe that Minaj was as angry as she came across on air. “Entertainers have to convey certain things to their audience,” he said. “For Nick, that meant berating me. I think that was really important for her, so get it off! Cook. I’m numb, it’s not going to bother me. It’s not gonna affect me. What people say online isn’t going to bother me. I know you don’t feel like that. I know you’re leaving here to come do my podcast – it’s theatrics at the end of the day. I don’t pay that no mind.”

