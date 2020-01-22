Joe Budden says Eminem “should stop dissing me”

Joe Budden has spoken about the mounting speculation that he was targeted by Eminem on the latter’s new album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, offering the view that Eminem “should stop dissing me”.

The Detroit rapper’s eleventh studio album arrived on Friday (January 17), with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd among those to be directly called out on the record.

Budden is thought to be the target of two indirect lyrical disses on ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, and the rapper and podcast host addressed Eminem’s new album on the latest edition of The Joe Budden Podcast.

Addressing the line “tryna save at Kroger / So why would I give a fuck about backstabbin’ Trader Joe for?” on the track ‘Lock It Up’, Budden responded with a laugh: “That’s offensive, man. Trader Joe? I’m Joe. You’re telling me Joe is a traitor?”

“The same way I feel like [Eminem] should stop dissing [Brand Nubian member] Lord Jamar, he should stop dissing me,” he continued, before addressing Eminem directly on their previous beef. “Hey, whatever we had, that exchange, when you did all of the videos… and when I said whatever I said on the pod, it was a moment in time, we had our exchange, and it’s over.”

“In 2020, I can’t harbour negativity toward, not only one of the best rappers, but somebody I’m not angry at. That’s what I gotta stop doing. I don’t be mad at the people I come in and kill… There’s no hostility after that.”

Budden later addressed the trader/traitor wordplay on the Trader Joe’s diss, claiming that the term was not applicable to him.

“Everybody has to do what’s best for them. Everybody has to move the way that they see fit … The word ‘traitor’ is just a little misleading,” Budden reasoned. “I have no beef with Em, I have no problem with Em … I’ve been very consistent in my message.

“The only problem or issue that I had was how our business was set up. The end. Does that make me a bad guy? For having a different perspective on how the business should go or how we should be treated, or how we should be handled, especially when it’s our shit? Like, I know now, ownership is cool and all, but some of us were fighting for it then. I don’t think that should make me, like, a traitor.”

Eminem has been widely criticised in the past week for a lyric on ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ which makes light of the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack.