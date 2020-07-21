Joe Budden says Logic “should’ve retired a long time ago”

Joe Budden has discussed the impending retirement of Logic, saying that the rapper “should’ve retired a long time ago”.

It comes after Logic announced this week that he will be retiring from music following the release of his last album, ‘No Pressure’, on Friday (July 26).

Speaking on the latest episode of his own podcast, Budden referenced Logic’s retirement announcement, saying: “Logic, you don’t get to announce this. What the fuck is he talking about? ‘Cause we don’t care.”

After his co-hosts claimed that many people do actually care about Logic quitting music, Budden responded: “No, they don’t. They happy that he’s leaving.

“Why you think I got the celebration song queued up? You should’ve retired a long time ago, Logic. We don’t have to listen to him.”

Listen to Budden’s comments on Logic below – the incident in question begins around the 1:50:00 mark.

The new comments come after Budden famously dubbed Logic “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone” back in 2019. “I’m going to be honest with you – I don’t know what they tell you at Def Jam, I know you sold a lot of records, I know you sell out a whole bunch of tours and I know just how successful you are,” Budden said at the time. “I have to be honest, you are horrible, man.”

Following his retirement announcement, Logic this week announced that he has signed an exclusive seven-figure deal with streaming giant, Twitch.

“I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he said in an interview, announcing the new partnership. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games. I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership.”