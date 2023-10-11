Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach “amicable resolution” in custody battle

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached an agreement over the custody of their two daughters.

According to court documents obtained by both Page Six and TMZ, the estranged couple believed an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming” after starting a four-day mediation last week.

Now, a temporary agreement has been made for the rest of the year.

In a joint statement via People, the couple said: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

According to the settlement, their children will intially stay with the Game Of Thrones star from October 9 to 21 and she will be allowed to travel throughout the US or the UK.

Their daughters will then stay with Jonas until November 2.

Custody will continue between the two of them until January 7, 2024 and holidays will also be split.

It comes after Turner previously filed a petition in Manhattan last month, claiming the couple’s two daughters had been “wrongfully retained” in “New York City from their habitual residence of England”.

According to the petition, Turner had agreed that Jonas would look after their two daughters while on tour with his band The Jonas Brothers in the US in July, due to her filming commitments on a new series in the UK.

Turner, who planned to return to England last month with the children, claimed that Jonas however refused to hand over the children’s passports when she attempted to collect them.

Jonas’ representative has since disputed various allegations in the filing, including claims that Turner found out about their divorce “through the media” last month.

They eventually agreed to temporarily keep their two young children in New York.

Taylor Swift recently also reportedly loaned her New York apartment to Turner and her two daughters while they ironed out custody arrangements.

Jonas and Turner officially announced their separation on September 6 on Instagram, where they described it as a “united decision”.