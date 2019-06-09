Joe Jonas appears to have leaked My Chemical Romance reunion

I'm not okay...

Joe Jonas appears to have let slip that My Chemical Romance are set to reunite imminently.

Gerard Way and co. parted ways back in 2013, though there have been many calls from fans for them to reform. In February, Way responded to rumours of a return to the stage, explaining: “I miss playing with the guys, but I don’t think [it will happen]”. In 2017, the frontman didn’t rule out a comeback when the members of the band reunited publicly.

With 2019 being the 15th anniversary of breakthrough single ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’, it looks like fans could finally get what they’ve been waiting for – and the unlikely source of Joe Jonas has seemingly leaked the big news.

“I’ve got some dirt,” said the pop star in an interview with KISS FM. “My Chemical Romance were apparently rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which — I thought they broke up, so…that’s the gossip!”

Earlier this year, The Warped Tour organiser Kevin Lyman revealed that he tried to get MCR to reform for the event’s 25th anniversary shows.

“It would have been epic to have them,” he said. “I remember the first time I saw them, they were travelling in a van. They played both Warped and Taste Of Chaos that year and every show was special.”

Speaking in February, Gerard Way explained what he would do differently if My Chemical Romance were to make a return in the future.

“I think if we ever did MCR again, we wouldn’t be in that machine any more,” he said. “It would literally just be like: ‘Here’s a new piece of music, we’re putting this out and that’s it, this is not up for debate.’”

Meanwhile, Gerard Way’s Netflix show The Umbrella Academy has recently begun production on season 2.