Joe Perry says Aerosmith will be recording a new album “when the time is right”

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has said that he wants to record a new album with the rock giants, their first since 2012’s ‘Music From Another Dimension!’.

Speaking to Consequence of Sound about Hollywood Vampires, the band he formed with Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper, he said that time in the studio had him in the mood for a new Aerosmith record.

“I had just finished working on my last solo album [before the new Hollywood Vampires album], so I had been in the studio for the three or four months before we started on the Vampires record,” Perry said.

“So I was already rolling in the studio. It doesn’t take much to get me going — I love to record. So, when the time is right, Aerosmith will come around to do another record.”

Perry also discussed Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency ‘Deuces Are Wild’, which he says the band had planned for a year.

“We wanted it to be something new and unique, and it took up most of our time, certainly as much time as it would to make a record. We started talking about [the residency] a year ago, so it was a big production. So far, it seems to be working. I’m pretty surprised, if you wanna know the truth.”

Meanwhile Perry recently teamed up with none other than Sir Paul McCartney for a performance of ‘Helter Skelter’.