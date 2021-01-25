Joe Rogan says Grimes didn’t give Dave Chappelle coronavirus

Joe Rogan has denied speculation that Grimes gave Dave Chappelle coronavirus.

The musician was photographed with the comedians and her partner Elon Musk in Austin last week.

Days later, Chappelle cancelled his planned shows with Rogan at the city’s Stubb’s venue after he tested positive for COVID-19. Grimes had previously shared on her Instagram story earlier this month (January 9) that she had caught the virus.

Advertisement

Rogan responded to the claims that the musician had passed on COVID to Chappelle in an Instagram post.

“Because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week,” he captioned a screenshot of an article announcing the cancellations. “Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner @grimes.”

Chappelle was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday (January 21). A representative for the comedian said he was self-isolating and is experiencing no symptoms.

He was in the middle of a 10-night residency at Stubb’s, where several of the dates also featured Rogan as co-headliner.

Advertisement

When sharing the news that she had contracted the virus, Grimes wrote: “Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream.”

Some social media users criticised her for the use of the word “finally”, but others pointed out she has previously been in close proximity to the virus. Her partner Elon Musk contracted the virus late last year.

In the same post, she also shared SZA’s latest track ‘Good Days’, saying of it: “This song is soooo [emojis of a planet, white heart, sparkle, dragon, and moons].” See a screenshot below.