Joe Rogan and My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way are cousins

Who knew?

Podcast giant Joe Rogan has confirmed that his distant cousin is My Chemical Romance‘s Gerard Way, but they “don’t know each other”.

Rogan revealed the unlikely relations between the two as he sat down with Clerks legend Kevin Smith for the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, his hugely popular podcast series.

“I gotta ask a question on behalf of somebody else,” Smith initially asked Rogan.

“Your grandmother named Josie—Gerard Way, lead singer of My Chemical Romance…”

Rogan then interjected: “Yeah, we’re related”.

“That’s what he said,” Smith continued. “I’m [talking] to Gerard, and he goes, ‘I don’t have 100% confirmation on this, but I’m pretty sure Joe Rogan is my cousin because my Aunt Josie was his grandmother.’”

After confirming the family ties between the two, Rogan then explained that they’re not the closest of cousins.

“Yeah, I don’t know him, but we’re cousins,” Rogan said.

“How crazy that two people in the same family became super fucking famous,” added Smith.

Although it’s the first time that Rogan has publicly discussed his relation to Way, Smith suggested that the pair could grow closer if the former MCR frontman becomes a guest on Rogan’s podcast.

Smith, meanwhile, is known for being close friends with Way, having recently secured him to score the soundtrack for Clerks 3.

According to SlashFilm, Smith told a fan Q&A that Way will develop the score after he convinced the former My Chemical Romance singer to return to music. In recent years, the singer has focused his recent efforts on comic book series The Umbrella Academy.

Way, who recently described his time in My Chemical Romance as “therapy“, is currently working on the fourth comic book volume of The Umbrella Academy while season 2 of the hit Netflix show is in production.

The last year has also seen Way drop a selection of solo tracks – sharing a cover of The Turtles’ ‘Happy Together‘, as well as the Ray Toro-featuring ‘Getting Down The Germs’, and the Halloween-themed ‘Baby You’re A Haunted House’.