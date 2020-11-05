Joe Rogan: “Kanye West shouldn’t be president, but he could be”

Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on the chances of Kanye West becoming president in the next US election.

The rapper appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast last month where he spoke about his 2020 presidential campaign and vowed to run for office again in 2024.

“I’m definitely 100% winning in 2024,” he told the host. “… I was thinking I would possibly be the Democrat.”

During the latest episode of his podcast, which landed yesterday (November 4), Rogan reflected on the lengthy discussion. “The big thing for me was, ‘What are you going to do with the military?'” Rogan said.

“He’s going to consult Jesus. I like Kanye a lot and I thought that was really interesting. His answer for the military was not something that he just ranted on. That was something he thought about. He said, ‘I would consult experts’.”

Rogan’s guest Kyle Kulinski then pointed out that Donald Trump had regularly said he would consult the experts when being pressed on certain issues during the 2016 election.

“He never said it like the way Kanye did,” Rogan replied. “And I’m not saying Kanye West should be president but I was genuinely impressed with his thoughtfulness.”

He added: “Genuinely. I don’t think he should be president but, by the way, he could be.” You can listen to the full podcast above.

West conceded defeat in the presidential race yesterday, taking to Twitter to announce his withdrawal. However, he has since reiterated his plans to run again once more in 2024.

The rapper formally ended his campaign shortly after midnight by posting an image of a map of the United States with its states shaded in according to those that have thus far been won by fellow candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Despite his loss, West managed to win some 50,000 votes as of 4:30 am, 10,000 of which were secured in Tennessee.