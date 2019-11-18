Joe Rogan says he wants to buy long-lost Wu-Tang Clan album from Martin Shkreli

Martin Shkreli is currently behind bars

Joe Rogan has said that he wants to buy the long-lost Wu-Tang Clan album that was reportedly purchased by Martin Shkreli.

Read more: 10 Times Martin Shkreli Looked Like A Comic Book Villain

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience alongside Donnell Rawlings and RZA, Rogan said he wanted to buy the album from Shkreli who is currently in prison for defrauding investors in former hedge funds. He also became infamous after hiking the price of lifesaving HIV/AIDS drug Daraprim by more than 5,000 per cent in 2015.

Speaking about Shkreli and the lost album, Rogan said: “That guy’s gotta be broke…is there a way I can buy that off him?” He went on to say that he would release the album to fans.

“I would release that online…Or release it with you [RZA]. But that, sitting there, makes no sense to me. That box looks dope. When you get out Martin, holla at your boy.”

You can listen to the full show here:

Earlier this year, it was alleged that Shkreli was back running his old pharmaceutical company from prison with a contraband phone, according to a report.

The Wall Street Journal claimed that Shkreli’s new business behind bars was called Phoenixus, which he hopes will make him “richer” upon leaving prison in 2023 than when he entered.

Shkreli, who is serving a seven-year sentence, reportedly used the phone to read about developments in pharmaceutical research. He apparently also uses it to communicate with company employees including, as per the WSJ report, firing an executive while in jail.

Despite his conviction, for which he was sentenced in March 2018, Shkreli remains a company shareholder at Phoenixus. He is also reportedly under investigation with the FBI for continuing to be involved with the company.

Earlier this year, Wu-Tang Clan teamed up with Public Enemy and De La Soul on a joint tour. Reviewing the gig, NME said: “Continuing to celebrate the recent 25th anniversary of their seminal ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ album, most of the collective – including Young Dirty Bastard, the son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard – are present and correct tonight.

“…The chance to see the likes of RZA, GZA and Ghostface Killah on stage is always a privilege, and bearing witness to the Wu rattling through the essential likes of ‘Bring da Ruckus’, ‘Clan in da Front’ and ‘Da Mystery of Chessboxin’ never fails to disappoint. Along with a healthy supply of ’36 Chambers’ material, their 30-song setlist is strewn with Wu-related classics…a frenetic late burst of energy from Young Dirty Bastard as he dives into the crowd during a frantic rendition of his father’s ‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya’ and ‘Got Your Money’.

“The others look on, all grinning – maybe a full Sons of Wu-Tang band might be a good idea in the future after all?”