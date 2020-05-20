Joe Rogan signs with Spotify for exclusive podcast deal

Joe Rogan’s hugely popular podcast will become exclusively available on Spotify by the end of the year.

The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most downloaded podcasts in the world, and sees Rogan chatting to a wide array of guests for several hours at a time.

The comedian and podcast host has now confirmed the show will stream on Spotify from September, 1 before becoming exclusive to the streaming platform by the end of the year.

The audio and video versions of the show will both be available through Spotify, although clips will still be posted to YouTube.

Announcing the deal, Rogan wrote online: It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show.

“They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year.

“I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!”

The amount Spotify paid for the exclusive rights is yet to be disclosed, but early estimations suggest it’s in the region of $100 million (£81 million).

Rogan recently hosted his latest interview with Elon Musk, in which the Tesla and SpaceX boss announced that he and Grimes won’t be able to legally register their new baby’s name as X Æ A-12 in California.

The likes of Edward Snowden, the late Anthony Bourdain and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler have also appeared on Rogan’s podcast.