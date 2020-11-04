The perfect Christmas present for fans of The Clash has arrived – a 2021 calendar featuring an array of images of the late Joe Strummer.

The new offering comes courtesy of The Joe Strummer Foundation, an organisation set up in the singer’s memory to develop new music talent in the U.K. and overseas.

The charity calendar allows fans to delve into iconic imagery from Strummer’s solo career, featuring various 12″ record sleeves from Joe’s solo career.

Fans looking to spread a bit of festive cheer can also purchase a set of Strummer Christmas cards too, with a new design created for 2020. Both items can be purchased here.

In August, the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Josh Homme, Albert Hammond Jr, Tom Morello and more all participated in a special livestream in tribute to Strummer to mark what would have been his 68th birthday.

During the stream, never-seen-before footage of Strummer was aired, in which he labels himself a “punk rock warlord, with warlord being one word,” before adding: “Music is not the point. What matters is how much spirit you put into it, how much intelligence you put into it. Does it have any meaning? Will it communicate to other people?

In July, photographer Steve Rapport also told NME how he unearthed a series of unseen snaps which captured Strummer running the London Marathon. You can catch up with the whole story of that here.