Joe Trohman returns to Fall Out Boy after “taking time away to focus on my brain and get healthy”

Joe Trohman has returned to Fall Out Boy after taking a hiatus from the band to focus on his mental health.

The guitarist and founding member announced his return on Instagram yesterday (May 29), thanking fans for their support during his absence.

“Hey everyone, I’m officially back! I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself,” he wrote in the post, which also featured an image of him on-stage.

“I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed – He is a true gentleman and a scholar,” he added. “I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”

Trohman announced his temporary departure from the band back in January, confirming to fans that he would be parting ways with Pete Wentz and co. due to his mental health “rapidly deteriorat[ing]” in recent years.

“Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” he wrote.

“So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell,” he added. “It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of).”

Trohman’s return to the band comes in time for the remainder of Fall Out Boy’s world tour, which celebrates their eighth studio album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, which came out in March. The band are set to play a number of North American shows — featuring support from Bring Me The Horizon — before later heading over to Europe for the second leg of the tour.

This features seven shows in the UK with support from PVRIS, including two back-to-back shows at London’s The O2 on November 2 and 3. Find remaining tickets here.

Fall Out Boy recently reflected on their debut record with NME, with Wentz sharing that he was “just so happy we made it out as the same four guys. I’m most proud we exist 20 years in and we’re talking about music we made this year. That’s pretty cool”.

Elsewhere, the band recently launched a new vinyl version of ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ containing real human tears.

