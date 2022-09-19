Joesef announces debut album ‘Permanent Damage’ with single ‘Joe’

Scottish singer Joesef has announced details of his debut album, ‘Permanent Damage’ – listen to first single ‘Joe’ below.

The record is set to land on January 13, 2023 via AWAL, and follows his ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’ EP from 2020.

Discussing the album, Joesef said: “I’ve always found it quite difficult to find peace in myself. Always moving, always thinking, always dreaming, always searching. Until I started making music it was the more destructive aspects of my personality that took over in order to cope with an ever changing landscape of feeling I couldn’t maintain control of.”

He added: “Permanent Damage is about fighting in the street on the way home, kissing in the taxi, having nothing to say in the morning. Holding grief in your hands and carrying it with you indefinitely. There is a permanence in what we went through together and it’s affected the way I carry myself and the way I see the world. It’s about grieving for a version of myself that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to get back.”

Watch his video for ‘Joe’ below.

Next year, following the album’s release, Joesef will head out on a UK and European headline tour of his biggest gigs to date.

See the full list of UK tour dates below, and buy tickets here.

MARCH 2023

10 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall

11 – Dublin, Whelan’s

13 – Liverpool, O2 Academy Liverpool

14 – Bristol, Trinity Centre

15 – Manchester, Academy 2

17 – Leeds, Stylus

18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

19 – London, Roundhouse

23 – Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall

24 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

Reviewing Joesef’s ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’ EP, NME wrote: “The agony of love lost may have inspired ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’, but there’s no doubt that Joesef’s timeless songwriting is only going to win over countless hearts, and, perhaps, mend his own.”

Revisit NME‘s 2021 Radar interview with the singer here.