Joey Armstrong gives update about his SWMRS bandmates following van accident

Joey Armstrong has given an update on his SWMRS bandmates who were injured in a van crash earlier this week.

Joey, son of Green Day frontman Billie Joe, plays drums in the Californian punk-rock outfit alongside Cole Becker, Max Becker, and Seb Mueller. After performing at their own event Uncool Fest last weekend, the group were involved in a road accident when their vehicle hit a patch of black ice.

Following the incident, guitarist and vocalist Max Becker was placed in intensive care alongside touring crew members Natalie Somekh and Josh Berl.

Now, Joey has given a hopeful update about those involved. Posting on Twitter, he wrote: “Hey everyone, wanted to give you an update. Josh had a super successful surgery. Him and his mom should be home by the weekend. Natalie made it home today too! Max is still in ICU with his family. Hopefully soon we get more info. Doctors said he is extremely healthy and strong.

“He even woke up for a bit and asked for tea, specifically ginger and turmeric. He has a long road ahead of him. a lot of healing and rehab but to no surprise he said ‘nobody would do rehab as good as I will do it’.”

He continued: “The amount of friends, family, and strangers that have reached out have made me extremely emotional. i am so thankful for the support group that is around max. i am his ultimate robin to his batman. he leads my path.

“I am going to take a few days off of social media. All swmrs fans- thank you so much and once i find out where you can continue to send him letters i will share. All upcoming uncool records releases, posts and events will be handled by Stove and Jamie.”

Following the accident, the band posted to say that “everyone is going to be ok,” but they did confirm that their upcoming shows for the remainder of the year have been pulled to give those involved “the time they need to recover.”

SWMRS’s official statement added: “Our brother Max is the strongest person in the world. He is our fearless leader. It’s going to be a long road to recovery, but we all know that if anyone can do it, Max can. We love you. Share some love with the people around you, and send all of your positive energy to Max, Josh, and Natalie.”

Earlier this week (October 30), Billie Joe Armstrong shared the news about the crash on his official Instagram account. In the post’s caption, he wrote: “Sending all my love and positive everything to the SWMRS family,” while tagging those involved.

“I love you kids,” he concluded.

SWMRS released their fourth studio album, ‘Berkeley’s On Fire’, back in February. It followed on from 2016’s ‘Drive North’.