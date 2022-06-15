Joey Bada$$ announces 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Joey Bada$$ has announced that he’ll be hitting the road later this year, with some UK and Ireland tour dates scheduled for winter – get tickets here.

The New York rapper will celebrate his acclaimed 2012 mixtape ‘1999’ and upcoming third album ‘2000’, out June 17 via Columbia Records, with a string of shows which kick off on December 13 at London’s Roundhouse.

The tour will then take is shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, before wrapping on December 21 at Dublin’s Helix. You can check out the full list of dates below.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (June 17); you can get them here.

‘2000’ is Joey’s first full-length effort in five years, following 2017’s ‘All-Amerikkkan Bada$$’. It was announced by the rapper on his Instagram, alongside a short trailer and the caption: “Back on the set like I never left…”

The announcement of ‘2000’ followed the release of new single ‘THE REV3NGE’ earlier this year, which came with a cinematic music video directed by child.

In an XXL interview last month, Joey spoke about what to expect from his new album. “I’m just ready for it to come out. I know the world needs new Joey music. Shit, Joey wants to give the world new music.”

He continued: “As far as producers go, I got my boys on there: Statik Selektah, Kirk Knight. I got a Cardo joint on there. I got a Mike WiLL [Made-It] joint on there. I’m supposed to be getting in with DJ Premier this week ’cause I told him I can’t complete this album if we don’t link up.”

Joey Bada$$ UK and Ireland tour dates:

DECEMBER 2022

13 – Roundhouse, London

15 – Albert Hall, Manchester

16 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

18 – SWX, Bristol

20 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

21 – Helix, Dublin

Joey will also be heading out on a North American tour this summer with Capella Grey. See those dates below and find tickets here.

JULY 2022

1 – Big Night Live, Boston, MA

2 – M Telus, Montreal, Quebec

3 – Rebel, Toronto, Ontario

6 – Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

7 – Terminal 5, New York, NY

8 – The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

9 – The Norva, Norfolk, VA

10 – Masquerade Heaven Stage, Atlanta, GA

12 – House of Blues, Chicago, IL

13 – The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

15 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

17 – The Complex Rockwell, Salt Lake City, UT

19 – Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

20 – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, British Columbia

21 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

23 – The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

24 – Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

26 – House of Blues, San Diego, CA

27 – Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

28 – The Novo, Los Angeles, CA