Joey Bada$$ announces new album ‘2000’ and North American tour

Joey Bada$$ has announced details of his new album ‘2000’, alongside a host of North American tour dates.

The rapper’s third album, his first full-length effort in five years, will arrive on June 17 via Columbia Records. It was announced by Bada$$ on his Instagram, alongside a short trailer and the caption “Back on the set like I never left…”

The announcement of ‘2000’ follows the release of new single ‘THE REV3NGE’ earlier this year, which came with a cinematic music video directed by child.

It features dark footage of Bada$$ driving through a city at night, slinging guns and smoking cigarettes, as well as shots of the rapper in a church with cloaked disciples.

The single came just weeks after Bada$$ revealed during an Instagram Live that his third album is “dropping this year for sure”.

“I ain’t gonna say exactly when though cause there’s certain rappers who be on my heels. So imma just — it’s coming though.”

In an XXL interview earlier this month, Bada$$ spoke about what to expect from the new album. “I’m just ready for it to come out. I know the world needs new Joey music. Shit, Joey wants to give the world new music.”

He continued: “As far as producers go, I got my boys on there: Statik Selektah, Kirk Knight. I got a Cardo joint on there. I got a Mike WiLL [Made-It] joint on there. I’m supposed to be getting in with DJ Premier this week ’cause I told him I can’t complete this album if we don’t link up.”

‘2000’ will be his first solo work since 2020’s ‘The Light Pack’ EP, and his first album since 2017’s ‘All-Amerikkkan Bada$$’.

Bada$$ will also be heading on tour this summer with Capella Grey. See those dates below and find tickets here.

JULY 2022

1 – Big Night Live, Boston, MA

2 – M Telus, Montreal, Quebec

3 – Rebel, Toronto, Ontario

6 – Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

7 – Terminal 5, New York, NY

8 – The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

9 – The Norva, Norfolk, VA

10 – Masquerade Heaven Stage, Atlanta, GA

12 – House of Blues, Chicago, IL

13 – The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

15 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

17 – The Complex Rockwell, Salt Lake City, UT

19 – Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

20 – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, British Columbia

21 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

23 – The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

24 – Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

26 – House of Blues, San Diego, CA

27 – Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

28 – The Novo, Los Angeles, CA