Joey Bada$$’s new album won’t be released tomorrow due to sample clearance issues

Joey Bada$$ has announced that his new album ‘2000’ has been delayed due to sample clearance issues.

The rapper’s first full-length effort in five years – following 2017’s ‘All-Amerikkkan Bada$$’ – was originally scheduled to be released tomorrow (June 17), but he’s now said that this will no longer be the case.

“Man I got some terrible news, my album won’t be coming out tonight due to sample clearance issues,” Joey wrote on Twitter this afternoon (June 16). “Right now, it’s unclear how long I’ll have to postpone it but my hope is no more than 2 weeks. I wanted to have a new date before I told you guys but it’s out of my control.”

With no new release date set yet, Joey said that he would keep everyone updated on the situation. “I’m almost certain I’ll have a new date by Monday,” he tweeted, before looking on the bright side of things and alerting fans to the fact that his new song with Chance The Rapper would still be released tomorrow.

Joey previewed ‘2000’ earlier this year with new single ‘THE REV3NGE’, which came with a cinematic music video directed by child.

In an XXL interview last month, Joey spoke about what people can expect from his new album. “I’m just ready for it to come out. I know the world needs new Joey music. Shit, Joey wants to give the world new music.”

He continued: “As far as producers go, I got my boys on there: Statik Selektah, Kirk Knight. I got a Cardo joint on there. I got a Mike WiLL [Made-It] joint on there. I’m supposed to be getting in with DJ Premier this week ’cause I told him I can’t complete this album if we don’t link up.”

Meanwhile, Joey Bada$$ has announced that he’ll be hitting the road later this year, with some UK and Ireland tour dates scheduled for winter – get tickets here.