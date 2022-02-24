John Cale announces his first full UK tour in almost a decade

John Cale has announced that he’ll be heading to the UK this summer for his first full run of tour dates in almost a decade.

The last time the Velvet Underground multi-instrumentalist hit the road this side of the pond was for his ‘Shifty Adventures In Nookie Wood’ European tour back in October 2012.

The Welsh musician’s tour will begin in Liverpool at the Royal Philharmonic Hall on July 15, before calling at Whitley Bay, York, Bexhill, Cambridge and the London Palladium, before closing out the run at Birmingham Town Hall on July 25.

According to a press release, Cale will “perform songs from throughout his career, which is now in its sixth decade, and has earned him an international reputation as a musical pioneer”.

“TOUR News! Hello UK I’m heading your way in July! My first extended run of UK dates in several year,” Cale said, sharing the dates on Twitter.

TOUR News! Hello UK I'm heading your way in July! My first extended run of UK dates in several years. Tickets on sale Friday from https://t.co/evSuIopxNn pic.twitter.com/Yy1Ef0mELW — John Cale (@therealjohncale) February 24, 2022

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (March 2) at 10am. You can get them here and see the full list of tour dates below.

JULY 2022

15 – Liverpool, Royal Philharmonic Hall

18 – Whitley Bay, The Playhouse

19 – York, Barbican

21 – Bexhil,l De Lar Warr Pavilion

23 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

24 – London, The Palladium

25 – Birmingham, Town Hall

Back in 2017, Cale teamed up with an array of special guests for a pair of shows which continued his celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Velvet Underground‘s iconic debut album.

Cale rounded off his concert series celebrating the classic album ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ with a pair of gigs in Brooklyn, New York, which featured appearances from members of MGMT, Animal Collective and Sky Ferreira.

Kurt Vile, Thee Oh Sees, Connan Mockassin, and Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek also performed at the gigs.