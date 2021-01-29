John Carpenter says his “life will be complete” if he gets endorsed by BABYMETAL

John Carpenter has spoken about his love for BABYMETAL, saying that he feels his “life will be complete” if he gets publicly endorsed by the band.

Halloween composer Carpenter spoke about his admiration of BABYMETAL while promoting his upcoming new album ‘Lost Themes III: Alive After Death’, which is set for release next week (February 5).

Speaking to Kerrang! in a new interview, Carpenter confirmed that he is a metal fan and said that he especially loves Metallica.

“But you know, my life will be complete if I get endorsed by the Japanese group BABYMETAL,” Carpenter continued. “I love them! They’re so fabulous.”

Kerrang! then asked Carpenter if he would be keen on collaborating with the band in the future, to which the composer replied: “I would love it.”

Carpenter previously explained in a 2017 interview with Decibel that he was introduced to BABYMETAL’s music by his son.

​“Their shows are fabulous,” he said. ​“My son is obsessed with all things Japanese, so he showed me BABYMETAL and I couldn’t believe it. They’re awesome. What a great idea!”

BABYMETAL recently collaborated with Bring Me The Horizon on their October EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Speaking to NME back in November, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes explained how his band and BABYMETAL joined forces on the song ‘Kingslayer’.

“We wanted to do something with them for ages,” Sykes told NME. “We’ve got a really special connection with them, even though we don’t speak the same language. We don’t hang out or have conversations, but when you see them, it makes you really happy.

“They work so well with the whole idea of this record being cyber-punk-y. It sounds like an anime TV trailer.”