Composer John Carpenter has shared a new single and video, ahead of the release of his first non-soundtrack album in five years.

‘Alive After Death’ appears on the album ‘Lost Themes III: Alive After Death’, due out on February 5 via Sacred Bones and following 2016’s ‘Lost Themes II’.

The new tracks follow two recent tracks, ‘Skeleton’ and ‘Unclean Spirit’, shared last summer. ‘Skeleton’ will appear alongside ‘Alive After Death’ on the new record, which was created in collaboration with Carpenter’s son Cody and godson Daniel Davis, who both work with the legendary composer on his Halloween soundtracks.

Watch the ‘Alive After Death’ video below:

Discussing the trio’s collaboration on the album, Carpenter said in a statement: “We begin with a theme, a bass line, a pad, something that sounds good and will lead us to the next layer.

“We then just keep adding on from there. We understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, how to communicate without words, and the process is easier now than it was in the beginning. We’ve matured.”

Last year, Carpenter released a set of previously unreleased music he composed as “musical cues” for the 1982 horror movie The Thing. The film featured a score from Ennio Morricone.

In August, the composer then confirmed his involvement with a forthcoming reboot of The Thing.

Carpenter also recently talked up the slasher credentials of Halloween Kills, the latest film in the legendary franchise, calling it “intense and brutal”.