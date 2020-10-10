John Cooper Clarke announces ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ UK tour for spring 2021

John Cooper Clarke is set to head out on a UK tour new spring – see the dates below.

The tour, billed ‘I Wanna Be Yours’, shares the name of the poet’s new autobiography, which is set to come out next week (October 15).

The tour dates begin in mid-May at the De Montfort Hall in Leicester, include a date in London at the Hammersmith Apollo, and finish in May in Manchester.

Advertisement

Tickets for the shows go on general sale next Friday (October 16) at 10am BST.

A bit of news from John… grab your tickets from Friday 16th October at 10am! 🕶 https://t.co/K0XlQJ6QoM pic.twitter.com/SerwZvH3W2 — official_jcc (@official_jcc) October 9, 2020

John Cooper Clarke’s ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ UK tour dates are as follows:

MAY 2021

15th – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

20th – London, Hammersmith Apollo

21st – Leeds, Town Hall

22nd – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

24th – Southend, Palace Theatre

28th – Birmingham, Town Hall

29th – Gateshead, Sage

JUNE 2021

3rd – Brighton, Dome

4th – Southampton, Guildhall

11th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Advertisement

Cooper Clarke’s new memoir, I Wanna Be Yours, is out next Thursday (October 15). A synopsis reads: “Interspersed with stories of his rock and roll and performing career, John also reveals his boggling encyclopaedic knowledge of twentieth-century popular culture, his private passions and guilty pleasures: from Baudelaire, Pam Ayres and Rimbaud to football to Coronation Street, comprising horse racing and gambling, politics and jokes – and much more.”

At the start of 2020, John Cooper Clarke spoke out on Brexit Day, which marked the UK’s exit from the European Union. “I’m not gonna tell you how I voted or how I didn’t vote,” he told NME. “But the fucking figures are in, they’ve been in for four years so fucking do it.”