John Cooper Clarke has announce the publication date for his forthcoming autobiography I Wanna Be Yours.

Set to be published by Pan Macmillan on October 1, I Wanna Be Yours is billed as a memoir “as wry, funny, moving and vivid as only John Cooper Clarke could deliver”.

Described as a “Poet Laureate of Punk” and a “reluctant national treasure”, a press release on I Wanna Be Yours promises that Cooper Clarke will cover his “extraordinary life, filled with remarkable personalities: from Nico to Chuck Berry, from all the great punks to Bernard Manning, and on to more recent fans and collaborators Alex Turner and Plan B – who have championed his work.

“Interspersed with stories of his rock and roll and performing career, John also reveals his boggling encyclopaedic knowledge of twentieth-century popular culture, his private passions and guilty pleasures: from Baudelaire, Pam Ayres and Rimbaud to football to Coronation Street, comprising horse racing and gambling, politics and jokes – and much more.”

You can pre-order I Wanna Be Yours here.

Speaking to NME back in January, Cooper Clarke praised the likes of IDLES and Slaves, calling the former “fabulous”.