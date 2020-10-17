John Fogerty, the former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, has issued Donald Trump with a cease and desist order over his use of the band’s ‘Fortunate Son’ at some of his campaign rallies.

The 1969 track was released at the height of the Vietnam war and offers a scathing take on military deferments and the safe positions that were offered to well-connected individuals at a time when millions of Americans were being drafted to the front line.

Fogerty previously said of the track: “The song speaks more to the unfairness of class than war itself. It’s the old saying about rich men making war and poor men having to fight them.”

Advertisement

Now, Fogerty has taken to social media to reveal that he’s issued the President with a cease and desist order, declaring: “He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse.”

Sharing the statement along with a photograph of himself in uniform, Fogerty explained that ‘Fortunate Son’ came about “because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege.

“I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes. Mr. Trump is a prime example of both of these issues.”

He added: “The fact that Mr. Trump also fans the flames of hatred, racism, and fear while rewriting ancient history, is even more reason to be troubled by his use of my song.”

There is a certain irony in Trump playing the track at his campaign rallies, given his dubious association with the conflict.

Advertisement

Trump was originally deemed medically fit for military service in July 1968, after the last of four consecutive student deferments came to an end.

But only two months later, he received a medical deferment for unspecified reasons. It was made permanent some four years later – with Trump claiming to have been diagnosed with bone spurs.

“Fortunate Son” plays as Trump de-planes, an entry for the “nobody listened to the lyrics” hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/fJBPI7CxGQ — Dave Weigel, Re-Animator (@daveweigel) September 10, 2020

However, the diagnosis has been repeatedly questioned over the years – with Trump failing to provide concrete proof and repeatedly forgetting on which foot he experienced the condition.

Phil Collins has also issued the US president with a cease and desist order after ‘In The Air Tonight’ was played at a campaign rally earlier this week.

Trump held an event in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday (October 14), and used Collins’ iconic 1981 track.

Representatives for the Genesis man have since confirmed that they issued the order, becoming the latest in a long line of artists to object to Trump using their music.

Across 2020 so far, Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic! At The Disco, The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, the estate of Tom Petty and more have all told the president to not use their music at his campaign events, with some threatening legal action.