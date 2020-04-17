John Frusciante to release new Trickfinger album this summer

John Frusciante has announced the release of a new solo album under his acid house moniker Trickfinger, and shared two tracks from it.

‘She Smiles Because She Presses The Button’ will be released on June 5 via Avenue 66, a sub-label of Acid Test Records.

It follows 2017’s ‘Trickfinger II’ and an EP called ‘Look Down, See Us’, which arrived last month. Frusciante has shared two songs from the new album so far, ‘Amb’ and ‘Brise’. You can listen to both below now.

<a href="http://acidtestrecords.bandcamp.com/album/trickfinger-she-smiles-because-she-presses-the-button">Trickfinger – She Smiles Because She Presses The Button by Trickfinger</a>

The upcoming record will feature only six tracks. The tracklist is as follows:

‘Amb’

‘Brise’

‘Noice’

‘Plane’

‘Ryhme Four’

‘Sea YX6’

When ‘Look Down, See Us’ was released on March 31, it was reported it would be the first of three projects Frusciante would put out as Trickfinger in 2020.

Last year, meanwhile, it was confirmed that Frusciante would rejoin his old band Red Hot Chili Peppers, from whom he split in 2008, although his departure wasn’t made public until the following year. He had previously quit the group on one other occasion back in 1993.

He made his first appearance with the band in 12 years in February 2020 at a memorial for aspiring filmmaker Andrew Burkle.

Upon the guitarists return to the Chili Peppers, his replacement Josh Klinghoffer was removed from the line-up. In a statement, the rest of the band said at the time: “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”