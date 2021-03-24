John Grant announces new album ‘Boy From Michigan’ and UK live dates

John Grant has announced details of a new album called ‘Boy From Michigan’ – watch the video for its title track below.
The new album, which follows 2018’s ‘Love Is Magic’, was produced by Cate Le Bon and is set to land on June 25 via Bella Union. UK tour dates will follow in support of the album this autumn.
Of the album’s title track, Grant said: “I discovered the chord progression in the chorus of ‘Boy from Michigan’ on my OB6 back when I was working on ‘Love is Magic’, and while I knew it would eventually become a song, I didn’t know what to do with it yet. Sometimes you just know you need to take your time with certain ideas.
“The song sprang from a moment I experienced when I was about 11 and we were about to move to Colorado from Michigan; my best buddy took me aside and warned me about ‘the world out there’ – so the song is about the transition from childhood to adulthood, the simplicity and innocence of childhood and the oftentimes rude awakening that occurs when one crosses over into adulthood.
He added: “It’s also about romanticising the past, which can be dangerous. I don’t believe one can or should live in the past, but if you ignore it, well, you know. I also have to say there are moments when I actually relive the scent of early Spring as the snow is beginning to melt revealing the wet Earth beneath. It’s incredible.”
Discussing working with Cate Le Bon on the album, Grant added: “Cate and I are both very strong-willed people. Making a record is hard on a good day. The mounting stress of the US election and the pandemic really started to get to us by late July and August last year.
“It was at times a very stressful process under the circumstances, but one which was also full of many incredible and joyful moments.”
Check out the artwork and tracklist for ‘Boy From Michigan’ below:
1. Boy From Michigan
2. County Fair
3. The Rusty Bull
4. The Cruise Room
5. Mike And Julie
6. Best In Me
7. Rhetorical Figure
8. Just So You Know
9. Dandy Star
10. Your Portfolio
11. The Only Baby
12. Billy
Grant’s tour behind the album takes place across September and October 2021, beginning with two nights at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London. See the dates below.
SEPTEMBER 2021
6th – London, Alexandra Palace Theatre
7th – London, Alexandra Palace Theatre
9th – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
10th – Gateshead, Sage
11th – Liverpool, Grand Central Hall
14th – Sheffield, Octagon Centre
15th – Nottingham, Rock City
17th – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
30th – Cambridge, Junction
OCTOBER 2021
1st – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
2nd – Bath, The Forum
3rd – Manchester, RNCM Theatre
5th – Cardiff, New Theatre
9th – Dublin, National Concert Hall