John Grant postpones European tour due to coronavirus

John Grant is the latest artist to announce that their tour of UK and Ireland has been postponed as a result of coronavirus.

The acclaimed former frontman of The Czars was originally set to hit the road this April, but his European run will now move to August and September this year.

The new dates can be seen in full below, with all tickets remaining valid.

AUGUST

30 – Dublin – National Concert Hall

31 – Cardiff – New Theatre

SEPTEMBER

01 – Bexhill – De La Warr Pavilion

05 – London – Alexandra Palace Theatre

09 – Edinburgh – Festival Theatre

12 – Manchester – RNCM Theatre

13 – Gateshead – Sage Gateshead

DECEMBER

04 – Coventry – Warwick Arts Centre

For these shows Grant will be performing as a duo alongside his long-time musical partner Chris Pemberton, performing seminal tracks from across his career on just piano and keys.

It comes as numerous events in the UK continue to announce their cancellation or postponement as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Festivals such as Glastonbury and Isle of Wight have already confirmed that they will not take place this year, while a full list of cancelled gigs can be found here.

The UK is currently adjusting to life behind closed doors after strict lockdown measures for the country were announced last week.

UK citizens must stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.

It followed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for pubs, restaurants and bars to close.