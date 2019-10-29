John Legend and Kelly Clarkson cover ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ for #MeToo era

New lyrics include "It's your body, and your choice."

US stars John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have recorded their own updated version of the Christmas hit ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’, after the original track faced controversy from the #MeToo movement.

The song, which debuted in 1944, faced boycotts from radio stations last Christmas after commentators suggested that it raised serious questions about sexual consent.

It was argued that one line of the back-and-forth song – “Say what’s in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)” – was a reference to date rape.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Legend said he and co-writer Natasha Rothwell had penned some contemporary lyrics for the song, which sees him joining forces with American Idol winner Clarkson.

The new version includes the lines: “What will my friends think? (I think they should rejoice) / If I have one more drink? (It’s your body, and your choice).”

It will feature on Legend’s seasonal album ‘A Legendary Christmas’.

The controversy surrounding the song erupted last year when the Star 102 radio station in Cleveland, Ohio, pulled ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ from its playlist after a string of complaints.