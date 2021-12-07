John Legend announces 2022 Las Vegas residency

John Legend has announced that he’ll be the latest R&B star to take on a Las Vegas residency.

Following in the footsteps of Boyz II Men, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and Usher, the ‘All Of Me’ singer shared the news on social media yesterday (December 6), revealing that he’ll be performing songs from across his career in a show dubbed ‘Love In Las Vegas’.

“Get ready for Love in Las Vegas! My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career… full band… beautiful show…magical night,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a video promoting the shows.

His residency runs between April 22-May 7, August 5-20 and October 14-29 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

You can sign up for pre-sale tickets here, and see the full list of dates below.

John Legend’s ‘Love In Las Vegas’ tour dates:

APRIL 2022

22 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

23 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

27 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

29 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

30 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

MAY 2022

4 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

6 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

7 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

AUGUST 2022

5 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

6 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

10 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

12 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

13 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

17 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

19 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

20 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

OCTOBER 2022

14 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

15 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

19 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

21 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

22 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

26 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

28 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

29 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

News of the residency comes after the singer-songwriter was announced to play as part of London’s Somerset House Summer Series on July 16.

The annual series of gigs at the iconic central London venue will take place across July next year, kicking off on July 7 with Tems, who was yesterday (December 6) nominated for the BBC Sound Of 2022 prize.