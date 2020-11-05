News Music News

John Legend mocks Trump by asking fans to claim things they don’t have

Legend has spoken out against Trump consistently over the past few days

By Anna Rose
John Legend and Donald Trump
John Legend and Donald Trump. CREDIT: Getty Images

John Legend has called on his fans to mock Donald Trump by claiming things they don’t have, after the incumbent president took to Twitter to claim wins in several states before they had been officially called.

On Wednesday (November 4), Trump claimed the Republican party had won the votes in the US states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan – which had in fact been called for his Democrat opposition, Joe Biden.

Trump’s tweet prompted Legend to openly criticise Trump’s remarks, before telling his followers, “Let’s all claim things we don’t have any right to. What y’all got”.

Legend tweeted out that to participate, commenters must “say ‘hereby’ to make it legally binding.” Legend’s fans were quick to join the nonsensical fun.

Legend’s disbelieving tweet comes just a day after the singer-songwriter called out rappers for voting for Trump in the US general election.

The comments were made after Legend performed on November 2 at a rally in Philadelphia for Biden.

“Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” Legend said, addressing the crowd from behind his piano. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

The singer’s comments came after several rappers publicly declared their support for Trump, including Lil Wayne and Lil Pump.

50 Cent had backed Trump on numerous occasions but has withdrawn his support following a social media grilling from comedian and ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.

