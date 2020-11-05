John Legend mocks Trump by asking fans to claim things they don’t have

John Legend has called on his fans to mock Donald Trump by claiming things they don’t have, after the incumbent president took to Twitter to claim wins in several states before they had been officially called.

On Wednesday (November 4), Trump claimed the Republican party had won the votes in the US states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan – which had in fact been called for his Democrat opposition, Joe Biden.

Trump’s tweet prompted Legend to openly criticise Trump’s remarks, before telling his followers, “Let’s all claim things we don’t have any right to. What y’all got”.

Let’s all claim things we don’t have any right to. What y’all got https://t.co/Tpv1e65pF2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

To be clear, you have to say “hereby” to make it legally binding — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2020

Legend tweeted out that to participate, commenters must “say ‘hereby’ to make it legally binding.” Legend’s fans were quick to join the nonsensical fun.

I hereby claim the Dems have won the Presidency, Senate and House. And I hereby claim @realDonaldTrump is sentenced to 50 years hard labor! — 🍁¯_(ツ)_/¯🍁 (@aeo2626) November 4, 2020

I hereby claim Trump Tower to house hundreds of folks who are currently or are about to be homeless due to the mismanagement of the pandemic and utter lack of concern or assistance from the GOP & current administration. — Jaylah 🖖 (@deathbytang) November 4, 2020

Ooooooh. 💡 I hereby claim that the entire crew of Firefly will return and begin filming season 2 immediately, including Book and Wash who obviously faked their deaths. I have spoken. — Jaylah 🖖 (@deathbytang) November 4, 2020

I hereby claim the internet, the moon, and that feeling you get when you win an argument and your opponent says, “okay, you got me. You are right. I am completely wrong.” Oh. And that last piece of pecan pie? That’s mine, too. — Ryan Kaelin (@AuthorRTkaelin) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

I hearby claim all winning lotteries for the next decade, the Hope Diamond, Jason Momoa, half of Bezo's wealth and the souls of all those who have displeased me. — CamDNY 🇹🇹🇺🇸🌊 (@CamDNY) November 4, 2020

Legend’s disbelieving tweet comes just a day after the singer-songwriter called out rappers for voting for Trump in the US general election.

The comments were made after Legend performed on November 2 at a rally in Philadelphia for Biden.

“Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” Legend said, addressing the crowd from behind his piano. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

The singer’s comments came after several rappers publicly declared their support for Trump, including Lil Wayne and Lil Pump.

50 Cent had backed Trump on numerous occasions but has withdrawn his support following a social media grilling from comedian and ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.