John Legend calls rappers out for supporting Donald Trump

John Legend has called out rappers who are supporting Donald Trump.

He made the comments after taking to the stage in Philadelphia yesterday (November 2) for a performance at a Joe Biden rally. The singer performed a number of songs before Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke at the drive-in election eve event.

“Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” Legend said, addressing the crowd from behind his piano. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

He continued: “Some of your former favourite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called ‘The Sunken Place.'”

Watch John Legend’s full speech below:

.@JohnLegend: We'll choose "a country where The President encourages police brutality and cannot bring himself to condemn white supremacists or neo-Nazis, or one where we hold our police accountable and begin to root out the systemic racism in our society." pic.twitter.com/yKfpfSUDCm — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020

The ‘All Of Me’ singer-songwriter’s comments come after a number of rappers have shown their support for Trump in recent weeks including Lil Wayne and Lil Pump.

50 Cent initially backed Trump on several occasions, but has now said he does not support the incumbent president. He back-pedalled following a social media grilling from comedian and ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.

During his performance, Legend also criticised Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’, calling it “fool’s gold” for the Black community, “because you can’t bank on a word he says”.

“Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask the people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud,” Legend said. “Ask all the Black and brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch. The president isn’t strong: He’s a coward, and his career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure.”

Meanwhile, Will.i.am has compared voting for Donald Trump to remain as US president to being stuck in an abusive relationship.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman expressed worry that the incumbent leader will emerge victorious despite “how he steers hate”, likening Trump’s voters to being trapped in a cycle of abuse.