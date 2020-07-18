Atlanta-based rapper Lecrae has shared his latest single, ‘Drown’, featuring John Legend – listen to it below.

Set to land on Lecrae’s upcoming ninth studio album, ‘Restoration’, his latest track follows the release of the singles ‘Set Me Free’ and ‘Deep End’.

“I’m excited for you to hear Drown featuring my brother, John Legend,” the rapper said ahead of the song’s release. “We laboured on this one. Even after the initial session we jumped on FaceTime to tweak it.”

Highlighting Legend’s contributions, he added: “The man is as equally talented as he is humble. His gift and passion bleed thru this song.”

Watch the video for ‘Drown’ below:

Speaking about his new album, Lecrae said: “Restoration is coming! There is healing on this album, but you have to be willing to admit you’re broken in order to be healed.”

Set for release on August 21, ‘Restoration’ features Legend, Kirk Franklin, YK Osiris, Jozzy, DaniLeigh, Marc E. Bassy, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. You can pre-order it here.

The album’s track listing is as follows:

‘Restore Me’

‘Set Me Free’ (Feat. YK Osiris)

‘Wheels Up’ (Feat. Marc E. Bassy)

‘Over The Top’

‘Self Discovery’

‘Deep End’

‘Drown’ (Feat. John Legend)

‘Saturday Night’ (Feat. Jossy)

‘Sunday Morning’ (Feat. Kirk Franklin)

‘Zombie’

‘Keep Going’

‘Still’ (Feat. DaniLeigh)

‘Only Human’ (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

‘Nothing Left To Hide’ (Feat. Gwen Bunn)

