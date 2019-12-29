News Music News

John Legend celebrates 15th anniversary of debut album on same day as his 41st birthday

'Get Lifted' was released on December 28, 2004

Will Lavin
John Legend
John Legend'S debut album has turned 15. CREDIT: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

John Legend is enjoying double celebrations as both the 15th anniversary of his debut album and his 41st birthday fall on the same day.

While toasting to another year of life, the ‘All Of Me’ singer penned a note on social media to honour the release of his first major label studio album, ‘Get Lifted’, which was released on December 28, 2004, through Kanye West‘s GOOD Music and Columbia Records.

“15 years ago, we released my debut major label album #GetLifted on GOOD/Columbia Records. Thanks to everyone who has been with me on this amazing journey ever since,” he wrote on Instagram.

He continued: “I always had big dreams for my life as a musician. Even when I was a young kid watching the Grammys and Star Search and Soul Train, I wanted to be on those stages. When my parents played albums on their record player, I dreamed of the day when I would make my own records. But you never know if it’s all going to happen. And my biggest hopes and dreams have been exceeded by reality.”

He then thanked those who helped make ‘Get Lifted’: “I’m so grateful to everyone who has been a part of it. So much of it started with #GetLifted. Special thanks to my collaborators on that album: particularly @kanyewest, @davetozer, @springsteezy and @iamwill. Thanks for believing in me before everyone else. Thanks for helping to shape my sound and helping to introduce me to the world.”

See the post below:

“What a gift it has been to live my dreams every single day,” he added on Twitter as he thanked everyone for their birthday wishes.

Meanwhile, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have recorded their own updated version of the Christmas hit ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’, after the original track faced controversy from the #MeToo movement.

The song, which debuted in 1944, faced boycotts from radio stations last Christmas after commentators suggested that it raised serious questions about sexual consent.

It was argued that one line of the back-and-forth song – “Say what’s in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)” – was a reference to date rape.

