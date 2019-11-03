Watch John Legend sing a “wine drunk” rendition of ‘All of Me’ in a onesie

Chrissy Teigen shared the off-key performance on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has shared footage of her “wine drunk” husband, John Legend, performing a distinctly slurred rendition of his hit ‘All of Me’ during a night out at Universal Studios on Friday (November 1).

The 40-year-old singer surprised attendees by jumping on stage in a red onesie, embroidered with an image of Legend’s own face, and launching into the 2013 single. “John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night,” Teigen captioned the clip on Twitter, who can be seen laughing at the bravado performance while onlookers cheer him on. Watch the video below.

The musician is reissuing his first Christmas album, ‘A Legendary Christmas’, on November 8 – including an updated version of ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ which garnered attention for altering some of the song’s problematic lyrics.

The song, which debuted in 1944, faced boycotts from radio stations last Christmas after commentators suggested that it raised serious questions about sexual consent.

It was argued that one line of the back-and-forth song – “Say what’s in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)” – was a reference to date rape.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Legend said he and co-writer Natasha Rothwell had penned some contemporary lyrics for the song, which sees him joining forces with American Idol winner Clarkson.

The new version includes the lines: “What will my friends think? (I think they should rejoice) / If I have one more drink? (It’s your body, and your choice).”