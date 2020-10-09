John Lennon biographer: “If he was still alive he’d be giving Trump hell’

John Lennon biographer Kenneth Womack claims that the late Beatle would have given Donald Trump “hell” if he was still alive today.

Lennon would have celebrated his 80th today (October 9). He was shot dead by Mark Chapman on December 8, 1980.

“I see no reason why he wouldn’t still be here,” Womack, the author of John Lennon 1980: The Last Days In The Life, told The Mirror.

“I think in a lot of ways he would have been like David Bowie, very moved by the internet. He would be an influencer in that way… he’d be right there on Twitter giving Trump hell.”

Womack added that “miniature stories” Lennon recorded would have been ideal for a podcast.

When asked if he thought The Beatles would have got back together, he said: “I imagine they would. I’m also sure they would have played Live Aid – and stolen the show.”

Meanwhile, a new pop-up TV channel will be launched today to mark Lennon’s birthday.

Sky, Virgin and Freeview will broadcast LENNON80, which will include a mix of old footage and new content.

Among the programmes airing on the channel will be the famous documentary Bed Peace, which follows Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s famous “Bed-In for Peace” protest in 1969, as well as appearances on Parkinson in 1971 and The Dick Cavett Show in 1971 and 1972.

The channel will also show three documentaries by Ono: her 2004 Tate Gallery Lecture, her Onochord performance piece and a show about the Imagine Peace Tower in Iceland.

Additionally, there will be three new programmes presented by BBC 6Music’s Matt Everitt including John Lennon’s 25 Greatest Songs, which will count down the greatest Beatles and solo songs penned by Lennon, with remastered music videos.

LENNON80 will be available until October 15, and has been put together and co-ordinated by music TV director Simon Sadler and Lennon/Ono archivist Simon Hilton.

Ahead of Lennon’s birthday, Paul McCartney reflected on how he met Lennon, as well as looking back on their songwriting partnership, for a new programme on BBC Radio 2 hosted by Lennon’s son Sean.