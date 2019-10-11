John Lennon’s least favourite Beatles song has been revealed

He revealed the choice to Rolling Stone in 1970

An unearthed interview from 1970 has revealed John Lennon‘s least favourite Beatles song.

Wednesday (October 9) would’ve been the star’s 79th birthday.

John, Paul, George and Ringo made well over 100 songs across their career, but there’s one that stuck out to Lennon as his least favourite: ‘Run For Your Life’, the closing track on ‘Rubber Soul’.

He said to Rolling Stone in 1970, as Metro points out: “I never liked Run For Your Life, because it was a song I just knocked off,” he revealed.

The song lifts a line from Elvis track ‘Baby Let’s Play House’ – “I’d rather see you dead, little girl, than to be with another man” – about wanting to kill a girlfriend if she’s unfaithful.

‘It was inspired from – this is a very vague connection – from Baby Let’s Play House,” Lennon said. There was a line on it, I used to like specific lines from songs, so I wrote it around that but I didn’t think it was that important.”

Lost Beatles footage from 1965 was recently found in a bread bin in Cardiff after being undiscovered for decades, while another newly discovered tape revealed that the band were in talks to make another album after ‘Abbey Road’.

In the tape, which captures the tension that marred the Beatles’ final years, McCartney can also be heard saying, “I thought until this album that George’s songs weren’t that good.” Later, Harrison retorts, “That’s a matter of taste. All down the line, people have liked my songs.”

The band’s final album ‘Abbey Road’ celebrated its 50th anniversary last month, and a deluxe new reissue was released to celebrate the milestone.