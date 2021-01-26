John Lennon was “bubbling over with excitement” at returning to the UK, new letter reveals

John Lennon was “bubbling over” with excitement about returning to the UK in a phone call the night before he was shot dead, a newly released letter written by his aunt has revealed.

The former Beatle was killed by Mark Chapman outside the entrance to his Manhattan flat on December 8, 1980.

A month later his aunt Mimi Smith replied in a letter to Daily Express journalist Judith Simons, who had written a letter of condolence following Lennon’s death.

“Dear Judith, Thank you for your letter, kind thoughts,” Smith wrote.

“I’m trying to accept this terrible thing which has happened, but finding it very hard. He had such faith himself, I’m trying to do the same.

“He phoned the night before, witty, funny, bubbling over with excitement, coming over very soon. Couldn’t wait to see me. So I’m glad of that.

“If I’m in London, I’ll get in touch with you. Kind thoughts to you too. Mimi.”