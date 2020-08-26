John Lennon‘s 80th birthday is set to be marked with the release of a new remix album called ‘Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes’.

Executive produced by the late Beatle‘s widow Yoko Ono and produced by his son Sean Ono Lennon, the special collection will arrive via Capitol/UMe on October 9, the same day Lennon would have turned 80 years old.

The album will be comprised of 36 classic songs which were “completely remixed from scratch, radically upgrading their sonic quality and presenting them as a never-before-heard Ultimate Listening Experience.”

Tracks featured on the record include ‘Come Together’, ‘Mind Games’, ‘Jealous Guy’, ‘Dear Yoko’ and ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’. You can listen to the ‘Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)’ remix below.

According to a press release, the songs were “cleaned up to the highest possible sonic quality,” before being completed using only vintage analogue equipment and effects at Los Angeles’ Henson Recording Studios.

‘Gimme Some Truth’ was then mastered in analogue at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios by Alex Wharton.

Fans will be able to own the album in the following formats: 1CD, 2CD, 2LP, 4LP and streaming/download. A deluxe edition will include 36 tracks, a Blu-ray audio disc and an exclusive 124-page book. Find more details and pre-order/pre-save here.

Designed and edited by Simon Hilton, the book tells the stories of all 36 songs in Lennon and Ono’s words – as well as those of the people who worked alongside them – through archival and brand-new interviews. It will also contain previously-unseen accompanying photographs, film stills, letters, lyric sheets, tape boxes and memorabilia from the Lennon-Ono archives.

“John was a brilliant man with a great sense of humour and understanding,” Ono writes in the book. “He believed in being truthful and that the power of the people will change the world. And it will. All of us have the responsibility to visualize a better world for ourselves and our children. The truth is what we create. It’s in our hands.”

The full tracklists for ‘Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes’ are as follows.

CD1

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

2. Cold Turkey

3. Working Class Hero

4. Isolation

5. Love

6. God

7. Power To The People

8. Imagine

9. Jealous Guy

10. Gimme Some Truth

11. Oh My Love

12. How Do You Sleep?

13. Oh Yoko!

14. Angela

15. Come Together (live)

16. Mind Games

17. Out The Blue

18. I Know (I Know)

CD2

1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night

2. Bless You

3. #9 Dream

4. Steel and Glass

5. Stand By Me

6. Angel Baby

7. (Just Like) Starting Over

8. I’m Losing You

9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

10. Watching The Wheels

11. Woman

12. Dear Yoko

13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him

14. Nobody Told Me

15. I’m Stepping Out

16. Grow Old With Me

17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

18. Give Peace A Chance

BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC

All of the above thirty-six tracks, available in High Definition audio as:

1. HD Stereo Audio Mixes

2. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)

3. HD Dolby Atmos Mixes

4 LP

LP 1 SIDE A

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

2. Cold Turkey

3. Working Class Hero

4. Isolation

5. Love

LP 1 SIDE B

6. God

7. Power To The People

8. Imagine

9. Jealous Guy

LP 2 SIDE A

10. Gimme Some Truth

11. Oh My Love

12. How Do You Sleep?

13. Oh Yoko!

14. Angela

LP 2 SIDE B

15. Come Together (live)

16. Mind Games

17. Out The Blue

18. I Know (I Know)

LP 3 SIDE A

19. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night

20. Bless You

21. #9 Dream

22. Steel And Glass

23. Stand By Me

LP 3 SIDE B

24. Angel Baby

25. (Just Like) Starting Over

26. I’m Losing You

27. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

28. Watching the Wheels

LP 4 SIDE A

29. Woman

30. Dear Yoko

31. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him

32. Nobody Told Me

LP 4 SIDE B

33. I’m Stepping Out

34. Grow Old with Me

35. Give Peace a Chance

36. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

2CD / DIGITAL (DOWNLOAD & STREAMING)

CD1

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

2. Cold Turkey

3. Working Class Hero

4. Isolation

5. Love

6. God

7. Power To The People

8. Imagine

9. Jealous Guy

10. Gimme Some Truth

11. Oh My Love

12. How Do You Sleep?

13. Oh Yoko!

14. Angela

15. Come Together (live)

16. Mind Games

17. Out The Blue

18. I Know (I Know)

CD2

1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night

2. Bless You

3. #9 Dream

4. Steel And Glass

5. Stand By Me

6. Angel Baby

7. (Just Like) Starting Over

8. I’m Losing You

9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

10. Watching the Wheels

11. Woman

12. Dear Yoko

13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him

14. Nobody Told Me

15. I’m Stepping Out

16. Grow Old with Me

17. Give Peace a Chance

18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)



2 LP

LP 1 SIDE A

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

2. Cold Turkey

3. Isolation

4. Power To The People

LP 1 SIDE B

5. Imagine

6. Jealous Guy

7. Gimme Some Truth

8. Come Together (live)

9. #9 Dream

LP 2 SIDE A

10. Mind Games

11. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night

12. Stand By Me

13. (Just Like) Starting Over

14. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

LP 2 SIDE B

15. Watching The Wheels

16. Woman

17. Grow Old With Me

18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

19. Give Peace A Chance



1CD / DIGITAL (DOWNLOAD ONLY)

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

2. Cold Turkey

3. Isolation

4. Power To The People

5. Imagine

6. Jealous Guy

7. Gimme Some Truth

8. Come Together (live)

9. #9 Dream

10. Mind Games

11. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night

12. Stand By Me

13. (Just Like) Starting Over

14. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

15. Watching the Wheels

16. Woman

17. Grow Old with Me

18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

19. Give Peace a Chance