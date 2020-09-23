A pair of John Lennon‘s glasses and a detention sheet from when the late Beatle was in school have gone up for auction.

The auction marks 50 years since the legendary band broke up. The items trace the rise of The Beatles from mischievous lads from Liverpool to international superstars.

Lennon’s famous round Windsor glasses, a gift to his housekeeper, which are thought to predate his first public outing of the eyewear, are expected to fetch anywhere between £30,000 – £40,000.

His detention sheet, from Quarry Bank Grammar School in the 1950s, lists Lennon’s 22 detentions in under eight weeks.

Comments from teachers in the book criticise Lennon’s “complete idleness and “continuous silly behaviour in class.”

The report card is estimated to be worth between £3,000 – £5,000.

Other highlights of the auction include the Cartier wristwatch belonging to the band’s manager, Brian Epstein, who was often referred to as the “fifth Beatle.”

With an estimated price tag of £15,000 – £25,000, Sotheby’s said it is the watch that helped keep the Beatles on time during the peak of their popularity.

“This timepiece has remained in the family since Epstein’s death. Epstein can be seen wearing this distinctive watch in many photographs from the time of the Beatles’ 1966 world tour onwards,” the auction house commented.

A copy of the band’s debut single, Love Me Do, signed by all four members the day after it was released, is expected to fetch between £15,000 – £20,000.

The auction runs from September 23 to October 1 on the Sotheby’s website.

Meanwhile, John Lennon‘s youngest son, Sean Ono Lennon, is to interview Paul McCartney for a new special two-part radio show to mark what would have been his late father’s 80th birthday.

In the new BBC radio show, McCartney reflects on his earliest days of making music with Lennon – admitting that “there were a few songs that weren’t very good.”

In addition to the radio special, a new John Lennon documentary is coming to BritBox in December.

Lennon’s Last Weekend, directed by Brian Grant (Video Killed the Radio Star) is set to focus on the musician’s final interview before his death on BBC Radio with Andy Peebles in December 1980.