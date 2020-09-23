John Lennon’s son Sean to interview Paul McCartney for new radio show

John Lennon‘s youngest son, Sean Ono Lennon, is to interview Paul McCartney for a new special two-part radio show to mark what would have been his late father’s 80th birthday.

In the new BBC radio show, McCartney reflects on his earliest days of making music with Lennon – admitting that “there were a few songs that weren’t very good”.

He said: “Eventually, we started to write slightly better songs and then enjoyed the process of learning together so much that it really took off.”

When asked on their final meeting, he revealed: “I look back on it now like a fan, how lucky was I to meet this strange Teddy Boy off the bus, who played music like I did and we get together and boy, we complemented each other!”

Other interviewees for the new show include Lennon’s oldest son, Julian, and Elton John – who was a close friend of the singer.

John Lennon At 80 airs on October 3 and 4 at 9pm on BBC Radio 2.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Lennon’s murderer, Mark Chapman, has apologised to the late singer’s widow Yoko Ono almost 40 years after his death.

Chapman shot the former Beatle four times outside his Manhattan apartment as Ono watched on in December 1980.

He was denied parole at a hearing in New York on August 19, as the Press Association confirms. During the hearing, Chapman said he deserved the death penalty for his shocking crime and revealed that he killed the 40-year-old Beatle for “glory”.

“I just want to reiterate that I’m sorry for my crime,” Chapman told the parole board at New York’s Wende Correctional Facility. “I have no excuse. This was for self-glory. I think it’s the worst crime that there could be to do something to someone that’s innocent.

“He was extremely famous. I didn’t kill him because of his character or the kind of man he was. He was a family man. He was an icon. He was someone that spoke of things that now we can speak of and it’s great.”

He is next eligible for parole in two years.