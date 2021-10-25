John Lydon show cancelled “due to the aggression” of his tour manager

John Lydon was scheduled to play Glasgow tonight (October 25) as part of his ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ book tour, but according to the venue, the show has been cancelled “due to the aggression and intimidation” of his tour manager.

“Unfortunately, due to the aggression and intimidation made to various members of my staff by John Lydon’s tour manager, tonight’s show will not go ahead,” said the post by The Pavilion Theatre.

“The days of this kind of behaviour is long gone,” it continued. “We have a zero tolerance policy of abuse, both physical and verbal, and this behaviour has been ongoing for the past two weeks.”

John Lydon's event in Glasgow cancelled this evening – the venue cites "the aggression and intimidation made to various members of my staff by John Lydon's tour manager". pic.twitter.com/XsfYS83oYH — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) October 25, 2021

“We are sorry if this affects you but as a company we will not accept this kind of attitude to our staff from anyone, including members of the public and touring staff. Our box office will be in contact with you directly to organise refund of your tickets.”

The show was originally meant to take place last November but was rescheduled due to coronavirus. According to the event page, the gig was supposed to see Lydon “talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions.”

While Lydon and his team are yet to comment about the accusations, his official Twitter account did share the news of the cancelation. NME has reached out for comment.

Glasgow Pavilion has unexpectedly cancelled tonight's show. We were informed of the cancellation at 2.48pm. — John Lydon Official (@lydonofficial) October 25, 2021

Last month Lydon said that he was “seriously in a state of financial ruin” following the outcome of a court case against his former Sex Pistols bandmates in August.

Lydon was sued after he refused to license the band’s music for inclusion in Danny Boyle’s upcoming biopic series Pistol, with guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook legally challenging his objection.

Lydon has also opened up about his time in the Sex Pistols, saying: “I don’t know that there was much glory. It was mostly hell on earth.”

“I was discussed in the Houses of Parliament under the treason act. And you go, ‘Ohh, ha ha’, but that [treason] carried a death penalty! For words! A few soppy little pop songs like ‘Anarchy In The UK’ and you can be dead. Off with his head!”